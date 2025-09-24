India Expands Medical Education Initiatives with New PG and UG Seats

The Union Cabinet of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sanctioned Phase-III of the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) to bolster and upgrade state and central government medical institutions. This program aims to introduce 5,000 new postgraduate seats and extend the CSS to upgrade existing government medical colleges, facilitating the addition of 5,023 undergraduate seats, with an increased cost threshold of Rs.1.50 crore per seat. The initiative is poised to enhance undergraduate medical training, expand the pool of specialist doctors, and introduce new specialties in government-run healthcare institutions, bolstering the nation's overall medical workforce.

The financial commitment for these schemes amounts to Rs 15,034.50 crore, distributed over a period running from 2025 to 2029, with the central government contributing Rs 10,303.20 crore and state governments Rs 4,731.30 crore. By increasing medical seats across state and union territory institutions, the program aims to bolster the availability of healthcare professionals, thereby enhancing the quality and reach of healthcare services, particularly in areas that lack adequate medical resources. Leveraging existing infrastructure, this expansion is expected to be a cost-effective measure for growing tertiary healthcare capacity within government institutions, guaranteeing a steady influx of specialists in essential medical fields.

In the longer term, these measures are geared towards achieving a balanced distribution of healthcare resources nationwide while remaining cost-efficient by utilizing current infrastructure landscapes. The initiative is targeted to reach its full scale by 2028-2029, with comprehensive guidelines set to be released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW) to steer implementation. As India aims for Universal Health Coverage (UHC) for its 1.4 billion population, robust healthcare systems are critical, especially for reaching rural and remote communities. The concerted focus on expanding medical education reflects a significant policy priority, with the nation's medical college seats experiencing substantial growth in recent years.

Currently boasting 808 medical colleges—the highest globally—India continues to witness a rapid expansion in healthcare education infrastructure, with a 127% rise in MBBS seats over the past decade, complemented by a 143% increase in postgraduate seats. Despite this, certain regions still require enhanced healthcare capacities to meet local demand and ensure affordability. Moreover, the recent establishment of twenty-two new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) is playing a pivotal role in developing a competent healthcare workforce, with cutting-edge teaching and professional standards. The introduction of new, inclusive Medical Institution (Qualifications of Faculty) Regulations 2025 aims to broaden faculty recruitment, addressing escalating academic needs.

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare is spearheading these initiatives, reinforcing the government's commitment to expanding medical professional capacity and strengthening human resources for health. Such efforts underscore a dedication to improving healthcare access and quality for India's populace. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)