Global Markets React to Fed's Stance as Gold and Euro Dip

Global markets saw a mixed reaction as Federal Reserve Chair Powell emphasized balancing inflation and a weaker jobs market before cutting interest rates again. While U.S. equities remained stable, the dollar strengthened, leading to dips in gold and euro values. Meanwhile, oil prices rose over supply concerns.

Updated: 24-09-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 20:58 IST
On Wednesday, the global markets displayed stability, yet the dollar showed strength, while gold prices experienced a decline. This followed remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who discussed the need to weigh high inflation against a weaker job market in deciding future interest rate cuts.

European defense stocks rose sharply after President Trump expressed optimism about Ukraine regaining territories from Russia. His stance marked a shift during his U.N. General Assembly speech, where he criticized Western nations for their climate change policies and approach to immigration.

In the U.S., new single-family home sales surged unexpectedly, bucking economist forecasts. On Wall Street, indices remained mostly unchanged, though the U.S. Treasury yields experienced slight increases following Powell's comments, with investors paying close attention to upcoming inflation data.

