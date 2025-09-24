Global Markets React to Fed's Stance as Gold and Euro Dip

On Wednesday, the global markets displayed stability, yet the dollar showed strength, while gold prices experienced a decline. This followed remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who discussed the need to weigh high inflation against a weaker job market in deciding future interest rate cuts.

European defense stocks rose sharply after President Trump expressed optimism about Ukraine regaining territories from Russia. His stance marked a shift during his U.N. General Assembly speech, where he criticized Western nations for their climate change policies and approach to immigration.

In the U.S., new single-family home sales surged unexpectedly, bucking economist forecasts. On Wall Street, indices remained mostly unchanged, though the U.S. Treasury yields experienced slight increases following Powell's comments, with investors paying close attention to upcoming inflation data.

(With inputs from agencies.)