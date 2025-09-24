Left Menu

State-of-the-Art Mangan District Hospital Inaugurated in Sikkim

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang inaugurated the newly built Mangan District Hospital, a modern healthcare facility catering to the region's growing needs. The hospital's upgraded infrastructure and facilities promise improved healthcare services for North Sikkim's residents, workforce, and tourists, aligning with contemporary safety and functionality standards.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has officially opened the newly constructed District Hospital in Mangan, a milestone for the region's healthcare. The inauguration witnessed attendance from public figures, government officials, and local residents, marking a significant enhancement in the medical infrastructure of North Sikkim.

Following the ceremony, Chief Minister Tamang toured the hospital, inspecting various units including the Dialysis and Emergency areas. He engaged with medical personnel, assessing the facility's preparedness with critical equipment and expressing satisfaction over the hospital's upgraded infrastructure.

The Mangan District Hospital is now the sole major health facility in North Sikkim, spread across 59,808 square feet to serve five public health sub-centres and a diverse population, including a migratory workforce and international tourists. The new structure is designed for optimal patient flow and high standards of safety, positioning it as a vital healthcare asset in the region.

