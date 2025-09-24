Left Menu

Gujarat Startup Conclave Ignites A New Era for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

The Gujarat Startup Conclave, focused on empowering youth, concluded at Gandhinagar's Mahatma Mandir. Minister Rushikesh Patel highlighted the government's commitment to fostering innovation, with 84 MoUs signed and investments totaling Rs 232 crore. The event marked new opportunities for technology students and budding entrepreneurs across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 22:34 IST
Gujarat Minister Rushikesh Patel visits Startup Conclave in Gandhinagar (Photo: CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The two-day 'Startup Conclave and Exhibition - 2025' at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, has set a new horizon for India's youth engaged in the entrepreneurial journey. With the active participation of unicorns, investors, and policymakers, the conclave emphasized empowering Indian youth through innovation and technology, laying the foundation for a self-reliant and progressive India. Minister of Higher and Technical Education, Rushikesh Patel, underscored the state's initiatives to nurture startups with unwavering support from Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's administration.

During the conclave, significant participation was evidenced with over 18,000 entrepreneurs and students, resulting in 84 memorandums of understanding signed across various sectors. Worth Rs 232 crore in investments were secured, spotlighting Gujarat as an epicenter for burgeoning startups. The regional 'i-Hub' initiative emerged as a critical infrastructure, ensuring even the remotest villages can harness the entrepreneurial ecosystem, propelling youth from being job seekers to job creators.

Minister Patel called upon investors to trust the innovative spirit of young entrepreneurs, who are pivotal to India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047. The conclave revealed that technological advancements in AI, IoT, and Deep Tech, coupled with collective entrepreneurial vigor, are set to propel India onto the global stage. The event concluded with calls for continued investment in youthful innovation and entrepreneurship, as the nation embraces a future shaped by out-of-the-box thinking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

