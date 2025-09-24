LIC Mutual Fund Expands Footprint in Tamil Nadu's Growing Market

LIC Mutual Fund is set on increasing its business operations in Tamil Nadu, with a focus on expanding in Tier 3 and smaller towns throughout the state.

The company sees Tamil Nadu as a fertile ground for mutual fund growth, viewing it as integral to its overall expansion plans, according to a statement released by the firm.

With the state's assets under management positioned seventh nationally at Rs 3.18 lakh crore as of April 2025, LIC Mutual Fund boasts strategic offices in Chennai and Coimbatore and significant business hubs in Madurai and Salem. The company is intensifying its digital efforts alongside ground-level initiatives to reach new investors, helping ease the mutual fund journey for newcomers through multilingual education modules and local distributor partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)