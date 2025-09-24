Left Menu

Shiv Sena Demands Rs 15,000 Crore Flood Relief Package for Marathwada Farmers

Shiv Sena (UBT) calls for a substantial relief package to aid Marathwada farmers affected by severe floods. Demanding immediate assistance from the BJP-led state and central governments, they emphasize the need for financial support. The Marathwada region's agricultural devastation highlights the critical necessity for governmental intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 23:32 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Anand Dubey, spokesperson for Shiv Sena (UBT), has demanded a special relief package of Rs 15,000 crore from the central government to support the flood-stricken farmers of Marathwada, Maharashtra. The region has experienced heavy rainfall over the past few days, resulting in the loss of at least eight lives.

Criticizing the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Dubey urged the government to redirect advertising funds towards farmer relief and debt forgiveness. He called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for prompt action, underlining the urgency of the crisis faced by Maharashtra's agrarian community.

The severe floods have necessitated relief operations from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in heavily affected districts like Beed, Dharashiv, and Solapur. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has pledged a Rs 1,339 crore relief package for farmers suffering from crop damage due to the incessant rainfall between June and August 2025.

