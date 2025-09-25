Left Menu

Pemex Debt Crisis: A Financial Tightrope for Mexico

Mexican state oil firm Pemex expects its financial debt to be approximately $80 billion by the end of the third quarter, according to Finance Minister Edgar Amador. Pemex, one of the world's most indebted energy companies, owes nearly $100 billion, including $22 billion to suppliers and contractors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 00:43 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 00:43 IST
Pemex Debt Crisis: A Financial Tightrope for Mexico
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mexican state oil firm Pemex's financial predicament remains a focal point of concern as the company projects its debt to reach around $80 billion by the end of the third quarter, based on statements by Finance Minister Edgar Amador on Wednesday.

Pemex ranks among the world's most heavily indebted energy companies, shouldering nearly $100 billion in financial liabilities. This hefty financial burden includes approximately $22 billion owed to suppliers and contractors, signifying broader economic implications.

The ongoing financial challenges call for strategic measures to stabilize and revitalize one of Mexico's cornerstone energy entities, as Pemex navigates a precarious fiscal landscape.

TRENDING

1
First Asylum-Seekers Swap Under UK-France Agreement Marks New Migration Strategy

First Asylum-Seekers Swap Under UK-France Agreement Marks New Migration Stra...

 United Kingdom
2
Ex-FBI Director Faces Possible Indictment: Allegations of Deception Unfold

Ex-FBI Director Faces Possible Indictment: Allegations of Deception Unfold

 United States
3
Dramatic Rescue: Miners Emerge After 43 Hours Trapped in Colombian Gold Mine

Dramatic Rescue: Miners Emerge After 43 Hours Trapped in Colombian Gold Mine

 Colombia
4
Pemex's Debt Crisis: A Financial Crossroad

Pemex's Debt Crisis: A Financial Crossroad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025