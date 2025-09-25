Pemex Debt Crisis: A Financial Tightrope for Mexico
Mexican state oil firm Pemex expects its financial debt to be approximately $80 billion by the end of the third quarter, according to Finance Minister Edgar Amador. Pemex, one of the world's most indebted energy companies, owes nearly $100 billion, including $22 billion to suppliers and contractors.
The ongoing financial challenges call for strategic measures to stabilize and revitalize one of Mexico's cornerstone energy entities, as Pemex navigates a precarious fiscal landscape.
