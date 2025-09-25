Trump's Diplomatic Tour: U.S. President Plans Visit to Japan

U.S. and Japanese officials are organizing a potential visit by President Donald Trump to Japan in the coming month, according to sources familiar with the planning.

The potential trip to Tokyo could serve as a platform to further cement trade and security relationships, as bilateral discussions over tariff implementations continue. It would also provide Trump his first opportunity to meet the incoming Japanese Prime Minister following Shigeru Ishiba's resignation.

While no formal announcement has been made, and plans may shift, Trump's schedule already includes meetings in South Korea and Malaysia, where he aims to address trade imbalances and engage with other Asian leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping.