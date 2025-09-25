Left Menu

Strategic Partnership Fuels Offshore Expansion in Asia

Singapore's Seatrium Offshore Technology and India's Cochin Shipyard Limited sign a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance cooperation in Asia's offshore sector through complementary strengths in engineering and infrastructure, focusing on Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul projects. The collaboration aims to support India's energy transition and offshore development.

Updated: 25-09-2025 07:08 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 07:08 IST
Seatrium Offshore Technology Pte Ltd from Singapore has signed a crucial Memorandum of Understanding with India's Cochin Shipyard Limited, the nation's leading shipbuilder, to expand operations in Asia's offshore sector.

The landmark agreement aims to combine Seatrium's engineering expertise with CSL's robust infrastructure and ship repair capabilities, focusing primarily on Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) projects for Asian clients. This collaboration marks a strategic move to capture new business opportunities and expand into other offshore markets in the region.

Seatrium's Winston Cheng highlighted India as a focal market, citing its burgeoning offshore energy sector as a foundation for future growth. CSL's Sivakumar A emphasized the importance of the partnership in enhancing CSL's offshore reach and delivering effective solutions. This agreement also builds upon a previous collaboration for designing and supplying jack-up rig equipment in the Indian market.

