Left Menu

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Target Russian Energy Infrastructure

Ukrainian drones targeted energy and industrial sites in the Russian regions of Krasnodar, Tatarstan, and Kaluga. The strikes hit an oil refinery, an energy storage facility, and an industrial site, causing fires, later extinguished. Kyiv aims to undermine Russian energy resources funding its military actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-01-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 20:31 IST
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Target Russian Energy Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian drones have conducted a series of overnight strikes against key energy and industrial sites located across several Russian regions, including Krasnodar, Tatarstan, and Kaluga, according to statements from local officials.

In the Krasnodar region, drone debris struck the Ilskiy oil refinery, igniting a fire that was quickly extinguished with no casualties reported. Meanwhile, in Tatarstan, approximately 1,400 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, an energy storage facility in Almetyevsk was hit, with a fire subsequently brought under control.

Another strike in the Kaluga region resulted in a fire at an unspecified industrial facility in the town of Lyudinovo. The Ukrainian military has confirmed responsibility for the attacks on Krasnodar and Tatarstan, which align with Kyiv's ongoing efforts to disrupt Russian energy infrastructure and undermine Moscow's financial resources for its military operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maduro's Capture: Winds of Change in Venezuela

Maduro's Capture: Winds of Change in Venezuela

 Global
2
Bridge Blaze: Power Outage Plagues Berlin's Households

Bridge Blaze: Power Outage Plagues Berlin's Households

 Global
3
Global Reactions to U.S. Strikes on Venezuela: A Diplomatic Uproar

Global Reactions to U.S. Strikes on Venezuela: A Diplomatic Uproar

 Global
4
Monsoon Management Cell: Gurugram's Strategy to Combat Waterlogging

Monsoon Management Cell: Gurugram's Strategy to Combat Waterlogging

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026