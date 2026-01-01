Ukrainian Drone Strikes Target Russian Energy Infrastructure

Ukrainian drones have conducted a series of overnight strikes against key energy and industrial sites located across several Russian regions, including Krasnodar, Tatarstan, and Kaluga, according to statements from local officials.

In the Krasnodar region, drone debris struck the Ilskiy oil refinery, igniting a fire that was quickly extinguished with no casualties reported. Meanwhile, in Tatarstan, approximately 1,400 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, an energy storage facility in Almetyevsk was hit, with a fire subsequently brought under control.

Another strike in the Kaluga region resulted in a fire at an unspecified industrial facility in the town of Lyudinovo. The Ukrainian military has confirmed responsibility for the attacks on Krasnodar and Tatarstan, which align with Kyiv's ongoing efforts to disrupt Russian energy infrastructure and undermine Moscow's financial resources for its military operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)