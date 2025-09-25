Hungary's Orban discusses energy security in phone call with Trump

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban held a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, discussing several issues including energy security in Central Europe, Hungary's foreign minister said late on Wednesday in a video on Facebook.

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, said that Hungary's energy supply cannot be guaranteed without Russian gas and oil imports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)