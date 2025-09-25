Gold Prices Drop Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

On Thursday, gold prices experienced a drop of Rs 125, settling at Rs 1,12,430 per 10 grams in the domestic futures market. This decline reflects a cautious trend, as traders eye key US inflation data that could influence global economic decisions.

Trading on the Multi Commodity Exchange revealed a 0.11 per cent decrease for the October gold futures, amid a turnover involving 6,314 lots. Simultaneously, December contracts saw a Rs 147 slide to Rs 1,13,500 per 10 grams in 11,823 lots. Conversely, silver futures for December posted gains, while March 2026 contracts saw a slight increase.

Globally, the futures market showed stability with modest figures for both gold and silver. Analysts point to US central bank rate cut expectations as a stabilizing factor, tempered by geopolitical uncertainties from ongoing international conflicts. Close attention remains on US macroeconomic indicators, with significant releases providing potential market cues.