Left Menu

Gold Prices Drop Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

Gold prices dipped Rs 125 to Rs 1,12,430 per 10 grams in the domestic market, tracking a flat global trend as traders awaited critical US inflation data. Meanwhile, global gold and silver futures remained stable. Analysts attribute this to expected US rate cuts and geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 11:35 IST
Gold Prices Drop Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, gold prices experienced a drop of Rs 125, settling at Rs 1,12,430 per 10 grams in the domestic futures market. This decline reflects a cautious trend, as traders eye key US inflation data that could influence global economic decisions.

Trading on the Multi Commodity Exchange revealed a 0.11 per cent decrease for the October gold futures, amid a turnover involving 6,314 lots. Simultaneously, December contracts saw a Rs 147 slide to Rs 1,13,500 per 10 grams in 11,823 lots. Conversely, silver futures for December posted gains, while March 2026 contracts saw a slight increase.

Globally, the futures market showed stability with modest figures for both gold and silver. Analysts point to US central bank rate cut expectations as a stabilizing factor, tempered by geopolitical uncertainties from ongoing international conflicts. Close attention remains on US macroeconomic indicators, with significant releases providing potential market cues.

TRENDING

1
Colgate's Bright Smiles Program Reaches 2 Billion Children Globally

Colgate's Bright Smiles Program Reaches 2 Billion Children Globally

 India
2
Congress Asserts Secular Stand Amid Sabarimala Controversy

Congress Asserts Secular Stand Amid Sabarimala Controversy

 India
3
Drone Intrusions Disrupt Danish Airports

Drone Intrusions Disrupt Danish Airports

 Global
4
Social Media Post Sparks Violence in Gandhinagar

Social Media Post Sparks Violence in Gandhinagar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025