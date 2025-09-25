Extradition of Oligarch Tied to Fraud: The Inside Story
Vladimir Plahotniuc, a Moldovan business magnate and former lawmaker, has been extradited to Chisinau from Greece. He is a key suspect in the 2013 'theft of the century', which saw $1 billion vanish from Moldova's banking system, equivalent to 12% of the country's GDP.
Moldovan business magnate Vladimir Plahotniuc has been extradited from Greece to Moldova's capital, Chisinau, local media reported on Thursday. He was detained on a warrant related to a $1 billion fraud case.
Plahotniuc, known as one of Moldova's richest individuals, was a former lawmaker who rose to prominence as a major figure in the country's political and economic spheres.
Authorities have labelled him a principal suspect in what has been dubbed the 'theft of the century'—the disappearance in 2013 of $1 billion from Moldova's banking system, a sum amounting to 12% of the nation's GDP at the time.
