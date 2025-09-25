Kerala Nurses Default on Gulf Loans: Legal Actions Escalate

In a growing financial scandal, 13 nurses from Kerala are facing legal action for defaulting on loans from Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait. These healthcare professionals initially acquired loans while working in the Gulf under contracts with the Ministry of Health but have relocated to Europe and the West, leaving Rs 10.33 crore unpaid.

The cases were registered across Kottayam and Ernakulam districts after Al Ahli Bank raised complaints with the Kerala State Police. Financial sources reveal that the defaulted amounts per nurse range from Rs 61 lakh to Rs 91 lakh. This development follows similar actions taken by Gulf Bank against ten other nurses in December 2024.

Authorities claim a recurrent modus operandi where defaulters maintain initial small loan payments, qualify for more substantial amounts, and subsequently abandon repayments while relocating overseas. As investigations continue, lookout notices and possible arrests are being prepared for the defaulters upon their return to Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)