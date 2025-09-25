Left Menu

Advance Agrolife Ltd Unveils IPO Details, Sets Eyes on Growth

Advance Agrolife Ltd announces its IPO with a price band of Rs 95-100 per share, available from September 30 to October 3. The IPO aims to raise Rs 193 crore to fund working capital and corporate purposes. The company is known for its extensive range of agrochemical products.

Advance Agrolife Ltd, a prominent agrochemical company, has announced an initial public offering (IPO) with shares priced between Rs 95-100. The IPO is set to raise Rs 193 crore and will open for public subscription from September 30 to October 3.

The Jaipur-based company's offering is entirely a fresh issue of 1.93 crore equity shares. The funds will primarily support working capital needs, with Rs 135 crore allocated, while the remaining proceeds will go toward general corporate purposes. The company's extensive product portfolio includes insecticides, herbicides, and fertilisers.

With a revenue of Rs 502 crore and a net profit of Rs 25.6 crore in FY25, Advance Agrolife is gearing for expansion. Choice Capital Advisors leads the IPO process, and the equity shares will be listed on NSE and BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

