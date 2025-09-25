Left Menu

BJP Leaders Honor Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's Enduring Legacy on 109th Birth Anniversary

BJP MPs in Delhi, including Manoj Tiwari and Yogendra Chandolia, honored Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's 109th birth anniversary. They extolled his philosophy of Antyodaya and integral humanism, highlighting how India's governance continues to be influenced by his ideals and how these principles guide Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

BJP leaders pay tribute to Deendayal Upadhyaya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In New Delhi, Bharatiya Janata Party members gathered to honor the 109th birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, a pivotal leader in Indian political history. Key figures such as Manoj Tiwari and Yogendra Chandolia delivered tributes, emphasizing Upadhyaya's enduring influence on the BJP and its guiding principles of Antyodaya and integral humanism.

Manoj Tiwari articulated the pride in adhering to Upadhyaya's philosophy, noting its significance in shaping Prime Minister Modi's leadership. He remarked, "Today marks the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, whose vision ensures that governance reaches every citizen, especially the marginalized." Echoing Tiwari, Yogendra Chandolia credited Upadhyaya for strengthening the Bharatiya Jana Sangh's roots and for inspiring the current mission to uplift millions from poverty.

Joining the tributes, BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat recognized Upadhyaya as a founding member who significantly shaped the party's ideological framework. She highlighted how his concepts of social justice and self-reliance continue to steer the party's initiatives. Upadhyaya's legacy, as a thinker, economist, and leader, remains integral to the BJP's ethos, as commemorations across the nation reaffirmed his enduring impact on Indian politics.

