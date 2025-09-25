Left Menu

India's Space Ambitions Soar: First Module of Bharatiya Antariksh Station Set for Launch

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla announced that India's first space station, Bharatiya Antriksh Station, is nearing its initial module launch. Planned for 2028, this milestone marks significant advancements in India's space program, aiming for operational status by 2035 and lunar exploration by 2040.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 14:57 IST
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla. (File Photo/ANI/ISRO). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

India is on the brink of a historic milestone in space exploration, as Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla revealed plans for the imminent launch of the first module of the country's inaugural space facility, the Bharatiya Antriksh Station. The announcement was made at the India Today Conclave in Mumbai, where Shukla highlighted ongoing efforts by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to design and develop this orbiting laboratory.

This pioneering module marks the beginning of India's permanent presence in space. Designed akin to a '6 BHK apartment' with a modular structure, it promises to support Indian astronauts conducting experiments in low-earth orbit. The Union Cabinet's approval, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscores this initiative's importance, as it aligns with the ambitious expansion of the Gaganyaan program and India's long-term goals in human space exploration.

By 2035, the Bharatiya Antariksh Station aims to be fully operational, contributing significantly to microgravity-based research, resulting technological innovations, and increased economic activities in space-related industries. During the same conclave, it was highlighted that the first module will launch in 2028, serving as a key foundation for India's aspirations to eventually send a manned mission to the Moon by 2040.

(With inputs from agencies.)

