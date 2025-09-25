India Bolsters Defense with Major LCA Contract

The Ministry of Defence has formalized a substantial deal with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, procuring 97 Light Combat Aircraft Mk1A for the Indian Air Force. The agreement, valued at over Rs. 62,370 crore, includes both fighter and twin-seater models, equipped with cutting-edge indigenous systems. Delivery is set to begin in 2027-28, concluding over a six-year period.

Emphasizing indigenous content, the aircraft will feature over 64% locally sourced materials, integrating 67 new components beyond the previous 2021 agreement. Advanced systems such as the UTTAM AESA Radar and Swayam Raksha Kavach will enhance operational capabilities, underscoring the nation's drive towards self-reliance.

This initiative, under the 'Buy (India-IDDM)' category of Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020, is bolstered by a network of 105 Indian companies contributing to component manufacturing. The production is projected to generate 11,750 jobs annually, rejuvenating the domestic aerospace sector. The LCA Mk1A represents India's most advanced fighter, pivotal for the Air Force's strategic needs.