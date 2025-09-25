India Bolsters Defense with Major LCA Contract
The Ministry of Defence contracts Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for 97 Light Combat Aircraft Mk1A, bolstering domestic aerospace with a 64% indigenous content. The $62,370 crore deal supports the Indian Air Force and will generate significant employment and economic benefits over six years, enhancing India's self-reliance.
- Country:
- India
The Ministry of Defence has formalized a substantial deal with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, procuring 97 Light Combat Aircraft Mk1A for the Indian Air Force. The agreement, valued at over Rs. 62,370 crore, includes both fighter and twin-seater models, equipped with cutting-edge indigenous systems. Delivery is set to begin in 2027-28, concluding over a six-year period.
Emphasizing indigenous content, the aircraft will feature over 64% locally sourced materials, integrating 67 new components beyond the previous 2021 agreement. Advanced systems such as the UTTAM AESA Radar and Swayam Raksha Kavach will enhance operational capabilities, underscoring the nation's drive towards self-reliance.
This initiative, under the 'Buy (India-IDDM)' category of Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020, is bolstered by a network of 105 Indian companies contributing to component manufacturing. The production is projected to generate 11,750 jobs annually, rejuvenating the domestic aerospace sector. The LCA Mk1A represents India's most advanced fighter, pivotal for the Air Force's strategic needs.
ALSO READ
MoD Signs ₹62,370 Crore Deal with HAL for 97 LCA Mk1A to Boost IAF and Aatmanirbharta
MiG-21's Final Salute: End of an Era in Indian Air Force History
Defence Ministry inks Rs 62,370 crore deal with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd to procure 97 Tejas jets for Indian Air Force.
EIB Grants €37.5M to Aerospacelab to Boost EU’s Space Autonomy and Innovation
Ransomware Strikes Europe, Arrest Made in Collins Aerospace Hack