Left Menu

Farooq Abdullah Calls for Renewed Dialogue Amid Ladakh Unrest

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah stresses the need for dialogue with Ladakh's youth following violent protests over statehood demands. Blaming the unrest on unfulfilled promises and highlighting local grievances, Abdullah warns against China's destabilization and urges immediate government action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 16:49 IST
Farooq Abdullah Calls for Renewed Dialogue Amid Ladakh Unrest
National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah reiterated his party's commitment to the 'Gandhian way' during a press conference on Thursday, yet voiced deep concerns about the potential radicalization of Jammu and Kashmir's youth, following violent protests in Ladakh over ongoing statehood demands.

Driven by a protracted call for statehood and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule, tensions erupted in Leh after a promising yet unfulfilled dialogue stretched back to the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Abdullah attributed the unrest to local frustrations, appealing for a critical governmental response through further dialogue.

Highlighting external threats from China, Abdullah urged the central government to genuinely engage with Ladakh's people to address grievances. His comments followed the culmination of activist Sonam Wangchuk's 14-day hunger strike, emphasizing peaceful protest as the ultimate path to resolution.

TRENDING

1
Coach Jamil Calls for Harmony Between Clubs and National Team

Coach Jamil Calls for Harmony Between Clubs and National Team

 India
2
High Stakes in Madrid: Atletico's Must-Win Derby Against Real

High Stakes in Madrid: Atletico's Must-Win Derby Against Real

 Spain
3
BJP Demands Apology from Congress Over Farmer Suicides in Maharashtra

BJP Demands Apology from Congress Over Farmer Suicides in Maharashtra

 India
4
Premier League Drama: Mbeumo's Milestone & Liverpool's Unbeaten Battle

Premier League Drama: Mbeumo's Milestone & Liverpool's Unbeaten Battle

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025