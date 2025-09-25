Farooq Abdullah Calls for Renewed Dialogue Amid Ladakh Unrest

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah reiterated his party's commitment to the 'Gandhian way' during a press conference on Thursday, yet voiced deep concerns about the potential radicalization of Jammu and Kashmir's youth, following violent protests in Ladakh over ongoing statehood demands.

Driven by a protracted call for statehood and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule, tensions erupted in Leh after a promising yet unfulfilled dialogue stretched back to the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Abdullah attributed the unrest to local frustrations, appealing for a critical governmental response through further dialogue.

Highlighting external threats from China, Abdullah urged the central government to genuinely engage with Ladakh's people to address grievances. His comments followed the culmination of activist Sonam Wangchuk's 14-day hunger strike, emphasizing peaceful protest as the ultimate path to resolution.