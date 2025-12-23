Tonbo Imaging: Defense Tech Innovator Hits the IPO Trail

Tonbo Imaging, a global defense electronics manufacturer, has submitted preliminary documents to India's Securities and Exchange Board (SEBI) for an initial public offering (IPO).

This IPO is entirely structured as an Offer for Sale (OFS) involving 18,085,246 equity shares by current promoters and investors, ensuring that the company itself does not gain any capital from the process.

Established in 2003, Tonbo Imaging became a leader in defense product manufacturing in 2012. The company designs and produces systems for tactical and platform applications, catering to defense forces and law enforcement agencies worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)