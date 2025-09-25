Delhi Rolls Out Advanced Ambulances in 'Seva Pakhwada' Initiative

In a significant move to bolster public health services, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has flagged off an advanced CATS ambulance as part of the 'Seva Pakhwada' initiative. This initiative marks a significant effort by the Delhi government to enhance medical emergency services in the city.

Gupta announced to the media that 53 more ambulances would be introduced by October. 'Through the Health Ministry, we are continuously improving services, including the addition of 11 CATS ambulances equipped with the latest medical apparatus,' she said, emphasizing the continuation of 'Sewa Pakhwada.'

Furthering efforts to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to eradicate tuberculosis, Delhi is upgrading its hospitals with advanced medical equipment. Additionally, an online organ donation portal has been launched to streamline the donation process.

The 'Seva Pakhwada' initiative, launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party, celebrates PM Modi's birthday and culminates on October 2, Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary. In another event aligned with the initiative, CM Gupta participated in the 'Swacchata hi Sewa' campaign in Chandni Chowk, a vital commercial and heritage hub.

Emphasizing Chandni Chowk's importance, Gupta stressed the necessity for enhanced cleanliness, particularly during festivals. 'Millions visit this heritage area, making cleanliness and upkeep essential,' Gupta remarked, noting efforts to assess and improve the area's sanitation with officials.

