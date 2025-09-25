Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference Highlights Innovation and Award-Winning Enterprises

The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) is set to make waves across Gujarat, with events planned in four different zones. Key among them is the VGRC (North Gujarat), taking place at Ganpat University in Mehsana on October 9-10. This pivotal event will celebrate Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) with awards across five distinct categories, as confirmed by the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The North Gujarat VGRC promises to offer a wealth of opportunities for attendees, ranging from seminars and business-to-business (B2B) to business-to-government (B2G) meetings, coupled with exhibitions. An MSME Conclave on October 10 will gather entrepreneurs from the districts of Mehsana, Patan, Sabarkantha, Banaskantha, and Aravalli, featuring panel discussions, exhibitions, and vendor development initiatives.

In tandem with industry-specific events, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in a significant statewide cleanliness drive during the Shardiya Navratri festival, demonstrating his commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign. This initiative, launched on Modi's birthday, will continue until October 2, Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.

(With inputs from agencies.)