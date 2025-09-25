Left Menu

Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference Highlights Innovation and Award-Winning Enterprises

The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference will be held in four zones, with the North Gujarat event on October 9-10 at Ganpat University, Mehsana, focusing on MSE awards and MSME sector insights. Entrepreneurs from five districts will attend, along with activities like B2B meetings and panel discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 18:31 IST
Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference Highlights Innovation and Award-Winning Enterprises
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (File photo/Vibrant Gujarat) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) is set to make waves across Gujarat, with events planned in four different zones. Key among them is the VGRC (North Gujarat), taking place at Ganpat University in Mehsana on October 9-10. This pivotal event will celebrate Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) with awards across five distinct categories, as confirmed by the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The North Gujarat VGRC promises to offer a wealth of opportunities for attendees, ranging from seminars and business-to-business (B2B) to business-to-government (B2G) meetings, coupled with exhibitions. An MSME Conclave on October 10 will gather entrepreneurs from the districts of Mehsana, Patan, Sabarkantha, Banaskantha, and Aravalli, featuring panel discussions, exhibitions, and vendor development initiatives.

In tandem with industry-specific events, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in a significant statewide cleanliness drive during the Shardiya Navratri festival, demonstrating his commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign. This initiative, launched on Modi's birthday, will continue until October 2, Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over GST and Inflation Policies

Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over GST and Inflation Policies

 India
2
Chintan Shibir 2023: Guiding Gujarat's Governance Future

Chintan Shibir 2023: Guiding Gujarat's Governance Future

 India
3
PM Modi began reforms in banking sector, which was plagued with corruption and lack of transparency: Amit Shah.

PM Modi began reforms in banking sector, which was plagued with corruption a...

 India
4
Tensions Escalate as Israeli Forces Strike Yemeni Capital

Tensions Escalate as Israeli Forces Strike Yemeni Capital

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025