Karnataka Court Upholds Voluntary Participation in Caste Survey Amidst Political Tensions

In a decisive ruling, the Karnataka High Court affirmed the state government's right to conduct a socio-economic survey, stressing that participation must be voluntary. Concerns regarding personal safety and data confidentiality prompted the court to mandate a clear directive to safeguard participants' information.

The court addressed accusations of flaws in the survey process, particularly criticisms from Senior Advocate Vivek Reddy, who questioned the accuracy of caste categorization. Despite these concerns, the survey, aimed at understanding the socio-educational dynamics of Karnataka, will proceed undeterred.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, undeterred by opposition claims of playing politics, emphasized the survey's significance. Comparisons are drawn with Telangana's detailed survey, highlighting a thorough analysis of demographic subsets, including unlisted castes. This underscores the importance of grasping the socio-economic landscape across states.

