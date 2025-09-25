Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Celebrates Police Dedication at Alipore: Announces 'Durgangan' Project

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the Durga Puja pandal at Alipore, commending the police for their unwavering service. She announced a new ambulance named 'Sebashree' and stressed the need for more women in the police force. Banerjee also unveiled plans for a world-class 'Durgangan' project.

25-09-2025
Mamata Banerjee Celebrates Police Dedication at Alipore: Announces 'Durgangan' Project
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo/@AITCofficial). Image Credit: ANI
On Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the Durga Puja pandal at Alipore Bodyguard Lines in Kolkata, lauding the police for their relentless dedication during both festive occasions and crises. She praised their efforts in setting up relief camps and community kitchens and introduced 'Sebashree,' a newly named ambulance to honor their service.

Addressing the gathering, CM Banerjee expressed her gratitude towards the police force, acknowledging their critical role during festivals and disasters. She emphasized their grievance-free approach despite challenging circumstances and the vital community service they provide. Banerjee also highlighted the police's creative engagement with the Durga Puja, even amidst their demanding duties.

Further, Banerjee advocated for increased women's representation in the police force and shared her past initiatives to mitigate waterlogging in the area. She called for communal harmony and respect for all languages while lamenting the disrespect towards Bengali. She announced the 'Durgangan' project, set to be completed in two years, signaling a new cultural development similar to Jagannath Dham.

