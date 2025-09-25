Left Menu

Court Reserves Order in High-Profile Delhi BMW Crash Bail Plea

The Patiala House Court in Delhi has reserved its decision on the bail plea of Gaganpreet Kaur, arrested in the BMW crash that killed Deputy Secretary Navjot Singh. The court examined CCTV footage, with both the prosecution and defense presenting detailed arguments. The order will be announced on September 27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 20:16 IST
Court Reserves Order in High-Profile Delhi BMW Crash Bail Plea
Visuals from outside the Patiala House Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Patiala House Court in Delhi has reserved its verdict on the bail plea of Gaganpreet Kaur, who was arrested following a BMW crash that resulted in the death of Finance Ministry Deputy Secretary Navjot Singh. Judicial Magistrate First Class Ankit Garg reviewed CCTV footage and heard arguments from Special Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava, defense attorneys Pradeep Rana and Gagan Bhatnagar, and the complainant's counsel before reserving the decision.

The order is set to be pronounced on September 27, with the accused scheduled to appear in court. During the proceedings, the CCTV footage of the incident was presented by the Delhi police. Atul Shrivastava argued that the accused took the injured party to a distantly located nursing home instead of a nearby hospital, and emphasized that the car's excessive speed was evident from the damage.

Defense lawyer Pradeep Rana contended that the car and motorcycle were traveling at the same speed, challenging claims of intent or knowledge on Gaganpreet Kaur's part. The defense argued that she had no intent to harm and did not flee the scene, citing a Supreme Court ruling for precedent. Both sides presented conflicting claims regarding the accused's actions post-crash, with the prosecution asserting continued investigation needs.

TRENDING

1
India's Golden Sweep at ISSF Junior World Cup

India's Golden Sweep at ISSF Junior World Cup

 India
2
Bribery Scandal in Jhabua: Officials Caught Red-handed

Bribery Scandal in Jhabua: Officials Caught Red-handed

 India
3
Rupee Hits All-Time Low Amid Rising Global Pressures

Rupee Hits All-Time Low Amid Rising Global Pressures

 India
4
U.S. Breaks Away from UN Declaration on Non-Communicable Diseases

U.S. Breaks Away from UN Declaration on Non-Communicable Diseases

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025