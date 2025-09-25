Court Reserves Order in High-Profile Delhi BMW Crash Bail Plea
The Patiala House Court in Delhi has reserved its decision on the bail plea of Gaganpreet Kaur, arrested in the BMW crash that killed Deputy Secretary Navjot Singh. The court examined CCTV footage, with both the prosecution and defense presenting detailed arguments. The order will be announced on September 27.
The Patiala House Court in Delhi has reserved its verdict on the bail plea of Gaganpreet Kaur, who was arrested following a BMW crash that resulted in the death of Finance Ministry Deputy Secretary Navjot Singh. Judicial Magistrate First Class Ankit Garg reviewed CCTV footage and heard arguments from Special Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava, defense attorneys Pradeep Rana and Gagan Bhatnagar, and the complainant's counsel before reserving the decision.
The order is set to be pronounced on September 27, with the accused scheduled to appear in court. During the proceedings, the CCTV footage of the incident was presented by the Delhi police. Atul Shrivastava argued that the accused took the injured party to a distantly located nursing home instead of a nearby hospital, and emphasized that the car's excessive speed was evident from the damage.
Defense lawyer Pradeep Rana contended that the car and motorcycle were traveling at the same speed, challenging claims of intent or knowledge on Gaganpreet Kaur's part. The defense argued that she had no intent to harm and did not flee the scene, citing a Supreme Court ruling for precedent. Both sides presented conflicting claims regarding the accused's actions post-crash, with the prosecution asserting continued investigation needs.
