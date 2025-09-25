Niger Partners with Russia for Nuclear Ambitions
Niger's mining minister announced plans to collaborate with Russia's Rosatom to construct two 2,000-megawatt nuclear reactors and develop uranium deposits, as part of a larger nuclear energy strategy.
Niger is set to boost its nuclear energy capabilities through a new partnership with Russia. Mining Minister Ousmane Abarchi unveiled plans in Moscow to construct two 2,000-megawatt nuclear reactors with the assistance of Russia's state-owned nuclear corporation, Rosatom.
Additionally, Niger seeks to work with Russia in developing uranium deposits within the West African nation. Rosatom CEO Alexei Likhachev expressed keen interest in the proposals, highlighting the potential for significant collaborative development.
This strategic move underscores Niger's commitment to strengthening its energy infrastructure and tapping into its abundant uranium resources, positioning the country as a key player in the regional nuclear power landscape.
