Violence Erupts Over Controversial Coal Mining Project in Chhattisgarh

At least eight individuals, including police personnel, were injured during violent clashes over a coal mining protest in Tamnar, Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, as reported by officials. A female police officer sustained injuries after allegedly being attacked by a group of women, according to police sources.

The unrest escalated when protesters resorted to stone-pelting and torching three vehicles, including a bus and a car, while vandalizing a police vehicle. Residents from 14 villages have been protesting for 15 days against the coal project allocated to Jindal Steel in Gare Pelma Sector-I.

The protesters demand the project's cancellation, claiming the public hearing for its approval violated norms. The situation worsened when police tried to disperse the protesters, leading to more injuries. Videos of the clashes, showing the female officer being assaulted, have surfaced on social media. Despite heightened tensions, authorities have tightened security in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)