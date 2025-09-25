Uttarakhand Takes Bold Steps Towards Unified Civil Code Implementation

Uttarakhand Home Secretary Shailesh Bagauli on Thursday conducted a thorough review of the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across the state. Engaging with all District Magistrates via video conference from the Secretariat, Bagauli emphasized the importance of raising public awareness about the UCC and mandated the registration of marriages.

In an announcement of significant importance, the state Home Secretary disclosed that the inaugural UCC Day is set for January 27, 2026. On this day, awareness programs will be launched in every district. Bagauli sought input from District Magistrates on framing these programs and instructed that, post-monsoon, UCC information should be actively promoted at the village level with the establishment of special camps. Recognition will be accorded to village heads achieving 100% marriage registration.

The meeting highlighted that districts like Bageshwar, Champawat, and Rudraprayag are leading in marriage registration, yet others require intensified efforts. Emphasizing efficiency, Bagauli urged officials to utilize Common Service Centers for the process. District Magistrates provided updates on UCC registration, shedding light on various challenges encountered. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)