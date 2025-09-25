U.S. Justice and Agriculture Departments Target High Farm Input Costs

The U.S. Department of Justice and the Department of Agriculture have joined forces to address the increasing cost of agricultural inputs through a memorandum of understanding signed on Thursday. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced the collaboration at the Ag Outlook Forum in Kansas City, emphasizing the need to protect American farmers and ranchers from escalating expenses on necessities like fertilizers, seeds, and equipment.

The Justice Department's antitrust division is set to investigate competitive conditions in the agricultural sector. This scrutiny aims to enforce antitrust regulations that encourage a free market environment, Secretary Rollins confirmed. This move comes as a part of a broader effort to provide relief to farmers facing financial strain.

Currently, the U.S. farm economy faces challenges with low crop prices and ongoing trade disputes. Despite these setbacks, the USDA is committed to examining high fertilizer costs and seeking solutions to alleviate the burden on American farmers.

