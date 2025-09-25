Tragic End: Nursing Student's Heartbreaking Story

A 21-year-old nursing student allegedly took her own life following the end of her relationship, as reported by authorities in Odisha's Malkangiri district. Ankita Biswas, a resident of MV-13 village and student at a private college, reportedly consumed a lethal dosage of pills after an altercation with her boyfriend.

Her father, Brundaban, revealed that Ankita had been in a committed relationship with a youth from the MV-60 village who had promised marriage. After an argument, she was admitted to the district hospital, where she recovered and was discharged the night before her death.

Despite assurances that her boyfriend would take her home the next day, Ankita tragically hanged herself. Her father has demanded punitive action against the boyfriend, alleging his deceit led to her death. Police have begun an investigation while the body undergoes a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)