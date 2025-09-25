Left Menu

Volunteers Unite for Yamuna: A Massive Cleanup Effort

A large-scale Shramdaan activity held at Kalindi Kunj, Yamuna Ghat, saw active participation from officials and volunteers as part of the 'Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath' campaign. This event aligns with the philosophy of Antyodaya, aiming to inspire citizen-led Swachhata efforts nationwide.

Union Minister for Jal Shakti, C R Patil participating in Shramdaan activity today at Kalindi Kunj (Photo/PIB) . Image Credit: ANI
The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, spearheaded a significant Shramdaan effort at Kalindi Kunj, Yamuna Ghat. Organized under the 'Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath' campaign, the activity targeted maintaining cleanliness in line with Swachhata Hi Seva 2025.

Union Minister C R Patil highlighted Mahatma Gandhi's vision of cleanliness, reminding citizens of their potential to minimize pollution. Secretary DDWS, Ashok K. K. Meena, emphasized the power of community action, noting the effectiveness of collective efforts and Jan Bhagidari.

Marking Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay's birth anniversary, volunteers collected approximately 2500 kilos of waste. The event underscored the role of public participation in the Swachhata Andolan, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat mission.

