Bank of Mexico Slashes Rates Amid Economic Challenges

The Bank of Mexico has reduced its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.50%, aligning with market predictions as it attempts to revive a sluggish economy stifled by persistent inflation and fluctuating U.S. tariffs.

The central bank's governing board, comprising five members, was not in unanimous agreement regarding this decision. Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath opted to maintain the previous rate of 7.75%. The bank reaffirmed its stance, indicating potential further rate cuts in upcoming meetings.

Banxico faces the complex task of curbing inflation while invigorating the economy, caught in a cycle of slow growth. Although easing monetary policy may boost the economy, it also risks fueling inflation. Inflated projections now suggest core inflation could reach an average of 4.0% by the year's fourth quarter, up from earlier estimates of 3.7%.