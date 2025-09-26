Left Menu

Bank of Mexico Slashes Rates Amid Economic Challenges

The Bank of Mexico reduced its benchmark interest rate to 7.50% to address sluggish economic growth and inflation. The decision wasn't unanimous. The bank is trying to boost the economy without worsening inflation. New forecasts suggest core inflation will hit 4.0% by year-end, exceeding previous expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 00:54 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 00:54 IST
Bank of Mexico Slashes Rates Amid Economic Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Bank of Mexico has reduced its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.50%, aligning with market predictions as it attempts to revive a sluggish economy stifled by persistent inflation and fluctuating U.S. tariffs.

The central bank's governing board, comprising five members, was not in unanimous agreement regarding this decision. Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath opted to maintain the previous rate of 7.75%. The bank reaffirmed its stance, indicating potential further rate cuts in upcoming meetings.

Banxico faces the complex task of curbing inflation while invigorating the economy, caught in a cycle of slow growth. Although easing monetary policy may boost the economy, it also risks fueling inflation. Inflated projections now suggest core inflation could reach an average of 4.0% by the year's fourth quarter, up from earlier estimates of 3.7%.

TRENDING

1
Drone Activity Near Ukraine's South Ukraine Nuclear Plant Sparks Safety Concerns

Drone Activity Near Ukraine's South Ukraine Nuclear Plant Sparks Safety Conc...

 Global
2
U.S. Pushes for Global Asylum System Revamp at U.N. Gathering

U.S. Pushes for Global Asylum System Revamp at U.N. Gathering

 Global
3
Banxico's Bold Move: Interest Rate Slash Amid Economic Uncertainty

Banxico's Bold Move: Interest Rate Slash Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
4
Russia and Ethiopia to Partner in Pioneering Nuclear Power Initiative

Russia and Ethiopia to Partner in Pioneering Nuclear Power Initiative

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025