China's AI Boom Propels Stock Markets Amid Mixed Trends

China’s major stock indices saw mixed performances, with confidence in the country's growing AI capabilities boosting market sentiment. The blue-chip CSI300 Index slightly dropped, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng marginally declined. Tech giant Alibaba's focus on AI contributed to stocks reaching multi-year highs, despite uncertainties affecting some sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 26-09-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 09:58 IST
China's stock market experienced a mixed week, concluding with significant optimism surrounding the country's burgeoning artificial intelligence (AI) sector. The blue-chip CSI300 Index fell by 0.4% before midday trading, and the Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.2%. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index decreased by 0.7%.

Despite these drops, China's AI strengths fueled confidence, with the CSI300 Index nearing its highest level since February 2022. Notably, Alibaba, a renowned tech giant, saw shares surge to a four-year high, driven by AI-focused strategies that complement its existing e-commerce business.

Onshore AI stocks exhibited remarkable growth, jumping over 4% this week and almost 70% year-to-date. Analysts suggest prioritizing onshore A-shares over foreign investments due to stronger local retail inflows. Meanwhile, policy developments in China's real estate sector led to a 3% rise in property stocks, offset by setbacks in Hong Kong's drug index amidst looming U.S. fiscal measures.

