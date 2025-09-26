Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Affirms Support for Farmers with Bhavantar Scheme for Soybean

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav assures compensation for farmers facing losses from Yellow Mosaic Virus or natural disasters. The state plans to implement the Bhavantar Scheme for soybeans, emphasizing its commitment to farmer welfare. Registration for compensation against MSP differences is set to begin soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 11:04 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Affirms Support for Farmers with Bhavantar Scheme for Soybean
MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to bolster farmer support, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday reassured that the state government will compensate farmers who incur losses due to the Yellow Mosaic Virus or natural disasters. He emphasized the implementation of the Bhavantar Scheme for soybeans as a testament to the government's commitment to farmer welfare.

CM Yadav announced that under the Bhavantar Scheme, farmers will be reimbursed for any price difference below the MSP of Rs 5,328, provided they have registered their crops. "The government stands steadfast with farmers in their time of need, ensuring they do not suffer economically," Yadav stated.

The Chief Minister also confirmed that the registration process for compensation will commence shortly, with previous relief efforts for those affected by crop losses and natural calamities highlighted as part of the administration's ongoing support strategy. A survey is underway to assess and address the damages caused by the yellow mosaic disease, ensuring necessary relief reaches the impacted farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM launches Bihar's Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana; transfers Rs 10,000 each to bank accounts of 75 lakh women.

PM launches Bihar's Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana; transfers Rs 10,000 e...

 India
2
Farewell to a Legend: The Retirement of India's MiG-21 Fighter Jets

Farewell to a Legend: The Retirement of India's MiG-21 Fighter Jets

 India
3
Revolutionizing India's Logistics: The Race to 1 Billion Parcels

Revolutionizing India's Logistics: The Race to 1 Billion Parcels

 Global
4
Trump's Fresh Tariff Blitz: A New Trade Era

Trump's Fresh Tariff Blitz: A New Trade Era

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025