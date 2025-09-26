Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Affirms Support for Farmers with Bhavantar Scheme for Soybean

In a decisive move to bolster farmer support, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday reassured that the state government will compensate farmers who incur losses due to the Yellow Mosaic Virus or natural disasters. He emphasized the implementation of the Bhavantar Scheme for soybeans as a testament to the government's commitment to farmer welfare.

CM Yadav announced that under the Bhavantar Scheme, farmers will be reimbursed for any price difference below the MSP of Rs 5,328, provided they have registered their crops. "The government stands steadfast with farmers in their time of need, ensuring they do not suffer economically," Yadav stated.

The Chief Minister also confirmed that the registration process for compensation will commence shortly, with previous relief efforts for those affected by crop losses and natural calamities highlighted as part of the administration's ongoing support strategy. A survey is underway to assess and address the damages caused by the yellow mosaic disease, ensuring necessary relief reaches the impacted farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)