11 Years of 'Make in India': Successes and Criticisms Unveiled

'Make in India' marks its 11th anniversary amid criticism and praise. While Congress MLA Priyank Kharge highlights issues like declining GDP share and unemployment, Union Minister Piyush Goyal showcases strides in FDI, exports, and manufacturing. The disparities point to mixed results in transforming India into a manufacturing hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 11:09 IST
Karnataka Congress MLA Priyank Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As the 'Make in India' campaign reached its 11th anniversary on September 24, Karnataka Congress MLA Priyank Kharge has condemned what he describes as a "weak performance" in domestic manufacturing and export. Highlighting a decline in the sector's GDP contribution, Kharge asserted that the initiative has "failed many," contrary to its goals.

In a social media post, Kharge noted a fall in manufacturing's GDP share from 17.3% to 13% and cited weak export results and diminishing investor confidence. He further blamed demonetisation and complex GST implementation for harming SMEs and MSMEs, flagging record-high unemployment and a significant drop in FDI.

Conversely, Union Minister Piyush Goyal praised the campaign, arguing it has transformed India into a "global manufacturing powerhouse." Goyal highlighted record FDI inflows, improved business conditions, and significant advancements in mobile manufacturing and defense production. He credited the PLI Scheme for boosting investments and job creation, and celebrated India's burgeoning startup ecosystem.

