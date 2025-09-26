Gold Shines as Silver Slides: A Glimpse Into Precious Metals' Market Moves

Gold prices saw a rise of Rs 171 to settle at Rs 1,12,800 per 10 grams in the Indian futures market, marking a significant increase despite stable trends in global markets. Simultaneously, silver retreated from its recent highs, showing a decline of Rs 400 to Rs 1,36,656 per kilogram.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold contract for October delivery rose by 0.15 percent, while the December contract increased marginally by 0.05 percent. In contrast, silver contracts experienced a downturn, with the December contract falling by 0.29 percent and the March 2026 contract by 0.25 percent.

Global commodity prices showed a mixed trend with gold future contracts rising slightly, while silver faced a slight decrease. Experts point to US macroeconomic data and the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions as significant factors influencing these fluctuations, amid the backdrop of geopolitical tensions and trade uncertainties.