Empowering Bihar's Women: Modi Launches Historic Employment Scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana in Bihar, providing Rs 10,000 each to 75 lakh women. The initiative aims to empower women by promoting self-employment. This community-driven scheme offers training and support for small enterprises and includes plans for developing local markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 12:00 IST
Empowering Bihar's Women: Modi Launches Historic Employment Scheme
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana (Photo/DD). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant stride towards empowering women, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday introduced the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana for Bihar via video conference. Under this initiative, Rs 10,000 was directly deposited into the bank accounts of 75 lakh women across the state, with the aid totaling Rs 7,500 crore.

Beneficiaries of the scheme will receive an initial grant of Rs 10,000 through Direct Benefit Transfer, coupled with potential financial aid of up to Rs 2 lakh in future phases. The financial assistance could be channeled into a variety of sectors, including agriculture, animal husbandry, handicrafts, tailoring, weaving, and other small-scale enterprises, enhancing women's self-employment opportunities.

The initiative, praised by beneficiaries, seeks to make women Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) by fostering economic independence and social empowerment. Additionally, community resource persons linked to Self Help Groups will provide necessary training and support. Plans are underway to further develop Gramin Haat-Bazaars to support the sales of their products, significantly boosting local economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

