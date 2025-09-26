Tehran Threatens to End U.N. Nuclear Inspections Amid Sanctions Tension

In a significant declaration, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi announced Tehran's intent to cancel an agreement permitting U.N. inspections of its nuclear sites, contingent upon the reinstatement of U.N. sanctions by Western powers.

The sanctions are poised for reimplementation after accusations from Britain, France, and Germany that Iran is breaching a pivotal 2015 nuclear agreement designed to curb nuclear weapon development. Attempts by the International Atomic Energy Agency to resume inspections faced setbacks following recent incidents.

Araqchi emphasized the conditional nature of a recent deal signed in Egypt, which he assured remains valid only if no hostile actions are directed at Iran. Despite a Russian and Chinese-backed resolution to delay sanctions, diplomatic sources anticipate an unfavorable vote, considering the snapback mechanism's controversial history.

