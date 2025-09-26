Left Menu

Tehran Threatens to End U.N. Nuclear Inspections Amid Sanctions Tension

Tehran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi warns that Iran will cancel an agreement permitting U.N. inspections of its nuclear sites if U.N. sanctions are reinstated. A vote on delaying sanctions under the snapback mechanism, proposed by Russia and China, is expected to fail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 13:06 IST
Tehran Threatens to End U.N. Nuclear Inspections Amid Sanctions Tension
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant declaration, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi announced Tehran's intent to cancel an agreement permitting U.N. inspections of its nuclear sites, contingent upon the reinstatement of U.N. sanctions by Western powers.

The sanctions are poised for reimplementation after accusations from Britain, France, and Germany that Iran is breaching a pivotal 2015 nuclear agreement designed to curb nuclear weapon development. Attempts by the International Atomic Energy Agency to resume inspections faced setbacks following recent incidents.

Araqchi emphasized the conditional nature of a recent deal signed in Egypt, which he assured remains valid only if no hostile actions are directed at Iran. Despite a Russian and Chinese-backed resolution to delay sanctions, diplomatic sources anticipate an unfavorable vote, considering the snapback mechanism's controversial history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nasrallah's Last Days: The Opening Salvo of a Devastating Conflict

Nasrallah's Last Days: The Opening Salvo of a Devastating Conflict

 Global
2
Ukraine's Resilience Thwarts Russia's Campaigns

Ukraine's Resilience Thwarts Russia's Campaigns

 Ukraine
3
Erdogan and Trump Forge Path to Peace in Middle East

Erdogan and Trump Forge Path to Peace in Middle East

 Turkey
4
Erdogan-Trump Meeting Yields 'Meaningful Progress' on Defense and Trade

Erdogan-Trump Meeting Yields 'Meaningful Progress' on Defense and Trade

 Turkey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025