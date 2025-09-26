Ajit Pawar Advocates for Swadeshi Amid US Tariff Decisions

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has highlighted the importance of India making autonomous decisions to benefit its citizens, similar to how the US operates. His comments come in reaction to the Trump administration's move to impose a 100% tariff on US-manufactured pharmaceuticals exported to India starting October 1.

Pawar stressed the nation's duty to respond with dignity to international policy shifts and advocate for an increased usage of domestic or swadeshi products. He remarked that if leaders like Trump are making decisions, it's due to the democratic mandates of their respective nations. India's response, he suggests, should involve bolstering local manufacturing and reducing dependency on imports.

Recalling Mahatma Gandhi's swadeshi movement, reinforced by Prime Minister Modi, Pawar noted that India has achieved significant self-sufficiency post-independence. He cited the country's thriving pharmaceutical industry, which meets substantial global demand for vaccines and generics, as a testament to India's industrial prowess and potential for further growth.

