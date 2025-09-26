China's AI Surge: Stocks React to Growing Tech Confidence

China's stock markets revealed both losses and resilience on Friday, closing the week near their most robust levels in more than three years. Investor confidence rose significantly off the back of optimism surrounding China's strides in artificial intelligence.

The renowned CSI300 Index decreased by 1%, while the Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.7% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 1.4%. Nevertheless, the CSI300 managed to climb 1% over the week, marking its highest since February 2022. Though the Hang Seng faced a near 1.6% drop, it hovered close to its strongest since July 2021.

Driving this upbeat market sentiment is the confidence in China's advancing AI capabilities. E-commerce giant Alibaba achieved a new four-year high, illustrating a focused pivot towards AI alongside its main business. Despite historical trends favoring Hong Kong shares in downturns of U.S. interest rates, UBS analysts recommended onshore, or A-shares, propelled by domestic retail flows. Meanwhile, tech stocks in Hong Kong experienced minor losses as investors secured profits toward the week's end.

