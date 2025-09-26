Trump's TikTok Tango: A $14 Billion Deal in Motion

In a move aimed at addressing national security concerns, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to facilitate the sale of TikTok's U.S. operations. The sale to American and international investors is expected to be valued at $14 billion, significantly lower than some estimates.

The executive order delays enforcement deadlines, providing time for restructuring TikTok and securing investments while satisfying the Chinese government. Notably, the U.S. will observe how to manage TikTok's important recommendation algorithm within this new entity.

Among the major investors are Oracle and Silver Lake, who will collectively acquire a significant stake. The deal aims to protect American user data from potential Chinese surveillance, as delineated in a 2024 law. ByteDance will retain less than a 20% stake in TikTok U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)