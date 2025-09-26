Left Menu

Trump's TikTok Tango: A $14 Billion Deal in Motion

President Donald Trump signed an executive order for the sale of TikTok's U.S. assets to American and international investors to meet national security requirements. The transaction involves a $14 billion valuation and promises to safeguard data privacy. Oracle and Silver Lake are among the key stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 14:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move aimed at addressing national security concerns, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to facilitate the sale of TikTok's U.S. operations. The sale to American and international investors is expected to be valued at $14 billion, significantly lower than some estimates.

The executive order delays enforcement deadlines, providing time for restructuring TikTok and securing investments while satisfying the Chinese government. Notably, the U.S. will observe how to manage TikTok's important recommendation algorithm within this new entity.

Among the major investors are Oracle and Silver Lake, who will collectively acquire a significant stake. The deal aims to protect American user data from potential Chinese surveillance, as delineated in a 2024 law. ByteDance will retain less than a 20% stake in TikTok U.S.

