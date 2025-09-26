Left Menu

Delhi's Solar Surge: A Green Future

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launches a project generating 55 MW of electricity via rooftop solar plants on 1000 government buildings in Delhi, with completion expected by January. Initiatives include a new biogas plant for animal waste and electric buses to reduce pollution, contributing to a cleaner Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 15:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took a pivotal step towards a greener Delhi by unveiling a solar initiative poised to produce 55 MW of electricity through rooftop panels on 1000 government buildings. This project, kickstarted in Rithala, is expected to culminate by January.

Alongside, an inaugural 25 KW solar plant at a sewage treatment facility in Rithala marks a shift in energy production. Plans include extending solar installations across more government sites, as Gupta aims to foster a sustainable energy ecosystem in the capital.

Complementary efforts like a new biogas facility, the launch of a fire station, and a foundational power grid project enhance Delhi's infrastructural advancements. This aligns with a broader strategy including waste-to-energy facilities and a fleet of electric buses, promoting environmental stewardship.

