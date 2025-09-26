Delhi's Solar Surge: A Green Future

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took a pivotal step towards a greener Delhi by unveiling a solar initiative poised to produce 55 MW of electricity through rooftop panels on 1000 government buildings. This project, kickstarted in Rithala, is expected to culminate by January.

Alongside, an inaugural 25 KW solar plant at a sewage treatment facility in Rithala marks a shift in energy production. Plans include extending solar installations across more government sites, as Gupta aims to foster a sustainable energy ecosystem in the capital.

Complementary efforts like a new biogas facility, the launch of a fire station, and a foundational power grid project enhance Delhi's infrastructural advancements. This aligns with a broader strategy including waste-to-energy facilities and a fleet of electric buses, promoting environmental stewardship.