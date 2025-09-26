Trump's Tariff Tumult: Impact on Drugs and Trucks

In a significant policy shift, U.S. President Donald Trump introduced new import tariffs on branded drugs and heavy-duty trucks, aiming to fortify the national manufacturing landscape. These include a 100% duty on branded pharmaceuticals and a 25% levy on trucks, set to activate in the upcoming week.

The announcement, part of Trump's broader trade strategy, seeks to safeguard U.S. industry and national security. However, it presents fresh challenges for global businesses already grappling with supply chain disruptions and escalating costs. The Federal Reserve suggests these measures could further inflate U.S. consumer prices.

Market reactions have been mixed, with Asian stocks dropping while European shares experienced a recovery. As the world watches for further details, discussions continue with key trade partners to mitigate the impact of these tariffs, particularly in pharmaceuticals, while Trump's administration emphasizes the economic rationale behind the decisions.