Left Menu

Iran and Russia Seal $25 Billion Nuclear Agreement

Iran has entered a $25 billion deal with Russia's Rosatom to construct four nuclear power plants in Iran. The agreement, covered by an MoU focusing on small nuclear facilities, marks a significant step in Iran's nuclear energy development with the collaboration of Russia's state nuclear corporation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 15:46 IST
Iran and Russia Seal $25 Billion Nuclear Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move toward boosting its nuclear energy capabilities, Iran has signed a $25 billion agreement with Russia's state nuclear corporation, Rosatom, to build four nuclear power plants. This development was announced by the IRNA news agency on Friday.

The deal marks a substantial step for Iran in its nuclear power endeavors, leveraging Rosatom's expertise. On Wednesday, Rosatom confirmed the signing of a memorandum of understanding aimed at constructing smaller-scale nuclear facilities in Iran. However, the exact number of these smaller plants was not disclosed.

This partnership between Iran and Russia is expected to bolster Iran's energy resources substantially, positioning its nuclear program for future growth while also reflecting on strategic international collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's 'Furniture Kingdom' Resilient Amid U.S. Tariffs

China's 'Furniture Kingdom' Resilient Amid U.S. Tariffs

 Global
2
Yuvraj Sandhu Leads Indian Contingent at Mercuries Taiwan Masters

Yuvraj Sandhu Leads Indian Contingent at Mercuries Taiwan Masters

 Global
3
Facebook and Instagram Introduce Ad-Free Subscription in the UK

Facebook and Instagram Introduce Ad-Free Subscription in the UK

 Global
4
Euro Zone Bond Yields Retreat Amid Focus on Federal Reserve's Inflation Gauge

Euro Zone Bond Yields Retreat Amid Focus on Federal Reserve's Inflation Gaug...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025