Iran and Russia Seal $25 Billion Nuclear Agreement
Iran has entered a $25 billion deal with Russia's Rosatom to construct four nuclear power plants in Iran. The agreement, covered by an MoU focusing on small nuclear facilities, marks a significant step in Iran's nuclear energy development with the collaboration of Russia's state nuclear corporation.
In a significant move toward boosting its nuclear energy capabilities, Iran has signed a $25 billion agreement with Russia's state nuclear corporation, Rosatom, to build four nuclear power plants. This development was announced by the IRNA news agency on Friday.
The deal marks a substantial step for Iran in its nuclear power endeavors, leveraging Rosatom's expertise. On Wednesday, Rosatom confirmed the signing of a memorandum of understanding aimed at constructing smaller-scale nuclear facilities in Iran. However, the exact number of these smaller plants was not disclosed.
This partnership between Iran and Russia is expected to bolster Iran's energy resources substantially, positioning its nuclear program for future growth while also reflecting on strategic international collaboration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NTPC Green Energy Ltd Expands Solar Footprint in Gujarat
India Pioneers Hydrogen Highways in Bold Move Toward Green Energy Leadership
India-US Trade Talks Forge Path to Agreement
India, US to continue engagement to achieve early conclusion of mutually beneficial trade agreement: Statement.
Hungary Stands Firm: Viktor Orbán Defies U.S. Call to Drop Russian Energy