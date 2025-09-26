Iran and Russia Seal $25 Billion Nuclear Agreement

In a significant move toward boosting its nuclear energy capabilities, Iran has signed a $25 billion agreement with Russia's state nuclear corporation, Rosatom, to build four nuclear power plants. This development was announced by the IRNA news agency on Friday.

The deal marks a substantial step for Iran in its nuclear power endeavors, leveraging Rosatom's expertise. On Wednesday, Rosatom confirmed the signing of a memorandum of understanding aimed at constructing smaller-scale nuclear facilities in Iran. However, the exact number of these smaller plants was not disclosed.

This partnership between Iran and Russia is expected to bolster Iran's energy resources substantially, positioning its nuclear program for future growth while also reflecting on strategic international collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)