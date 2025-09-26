Left Menu

Euro Zone Bond Yields Retreat Amid Focus on Federal Reserve's Inflation Gauge

European bond yields fell as the market anticipated the release of the Federal Reserve's inflation gauge. The move came after U.S. economic data caused a Treasury selloff. Meanwhile, discussions in Europe centered on using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine aid, while French unions protested fiscal austerity measures.

26-09-2025
Euro zone government bond yields experienced a decline on Friday as investors turned their attention to the anticipated release of the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure. This move followed the release of positive U.S. economic data on Thursday, which prompted a selloff in Treasuries and pushed the 10-year yield to a three-week high of 4.1950%.

In Europe, Germany's 10-year bond yield decreased by 1.3 basis points, settling at 2.7588% by Friday. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, due later in the day, was expected to offer more clarity on the Fed's policy direction. Meanwhile, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed support for unlocking frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's war effort — a significant diplomatic stance from Germany.

Elsewhere, French unions prepared to protest on October 2 against a new fiscal austerity plan. France and Italy both saw slight drops in their 10-year bond yields. The discussion of using frozen assets for Ukraine and the protests against austerity highlight ongoing financial debates in Europe.

