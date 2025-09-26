Left Menu

Pratik Gandhi: Illuminating Citizen Solar's Vision for a Renewable Future

Pratik Gandhi has become the brand ambassador for Citizen Solar, furthering the company’s influence in renewable energy. The partnership is seen as a reflection of shared values such as authenticity and trust. As India's renewable sector grows, Citizen Solar aims to make solar more accessible to households and small businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-09-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 17:21 IST
Pratik Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Pratik Gandhi has been announced as the brand ambassador for Citizen Solar, a move reflective of the company's growth and ambitions in the renewable energy sector. Known for his role in Scam 1992 and his strong roots in Gujarati theatre, Gandhi embodies trust and responsibility—qualities at the core of Citizen Solar's mission.

Having recently unveiled a new logo, Citizen Solar is focused on making clean energy more relatable and accessible. The company aims to bridge the gap between solar panel technology and the everyday lives of consumers, offering high-quality solar modules and turnkey solutions that prioritize trust over glamour.

With governmental backing, India's renewable energy sector is advancing rapidly. However, many households are still hesitant about integrating solar energy into their daily routines. Gandhi's partnership with Citizen Solar hopes to demystify solar energy, making it a familiar and practical choice for families and small businesses alike.

