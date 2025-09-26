French EDF Faces Nationwide Labour Strike Amidst Power Supply Challenges

EDF, France's prominent nuclear operator, announced on Friday that it has received notice of a labor strike scheduled from late October 1 through October 2. This strike is part of a broader, nationwide protest.

Recent labor strikes in France have slightly reduced domestic power supply. However, due to the country's position as a net power exporter, the impact has been minimal to date.

While EDF continues to navigate these industrial actions, there is growing attention on the potential implications for France's energy exports and domestic power stability.

