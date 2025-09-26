Left Menu

Waaree Energies Faces US Investigation: Shares Plummet

Shares of Waaree Energies fell nearly 7% as the US probes its alleged duty evasion on solar imports. The company confirms cooperation with ongoing investigations, highlighting the significance of the US as a manufacturing hub. Waaree Solar Americas’ Texas facility is expanding its production capacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 19:29 IST
Waaree Energies Faces US Investigation: Shares Plummet
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Waaree Energies dropped significantly by nearly 7% on Friday, following reports that the company is under investigation by US authorities for allegedly evading duties on solar imports. The stock closed at Rs 3,207.30 on the BSE, showing a decline after intense trading fluctuations.

On the NSE, Waaree shares displayed a similar trend, closing down 6.89% at Rs 3,207.60. The company's market performance reflected investor concerns over ongoing legal scrutiny in international markets.

Waaree Energies stated its commitment to cooperating fully with US investigations. Highlighting its strategic focus on the US market, a significant base for its global expansion, the company operates a solar PV module manufacturing facility in Texas, which is set to double its capacity.

TRENDING

1
Lukashenko's Proposal to Ukraine: A Diplomatic Turning Point

Lukashenko's Proposal to Ukraine: A Diplomatic Turning Point

 Russia
2
NCRTC launches drone-based OHE monitoring on Namo Bharat Corridor

NCRTC launches drone-based OHE monitoring on Namo Bharat Corridor

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Collision at Nauka Vihar

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Collision at Nauka Vihar

 India
4
TruAlt Bioenergy's IPO: Pioneering Ethanol Revolution

TruAlt Bioenergy's IPO: Pioneering Ethanol Revolution

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025