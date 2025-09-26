Left Menu

Court Rejects Bail for Chaitanyanand Saraswati in Financial Fraud Case

Delhi's Patiala House Court dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Chaitanyanand Saraswati, accused of financial misconduct involving the Sringeri Sharada Peetham. The court deemed custodial interrogation essential to uncover a conspiracy chain as allegations of a fraudulent trust, misappropriation, and multiple identities emerged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 19:34 IST
Court Rejects Bail for Chaitanyanand Saraswati in Financial Fraud Case
Chaitanyananda Saraswati (File Photo/Delhi Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, the Patiala House Court in Delhi denied the anticipatory bail plea of Chaitanyanand Saraswati, who stands accused of large-scale financial discrepancies linked to the Sringeri Sharada Peetham. The decision was handed down by Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Dr. Hardeep Kaur, following arguments presented by both the defense and prosecution.

The case stems from allegations that Saraswati and his associates illegally established a deceptive trust and fabricated documents, including purported AICTE approvals, to divert funds intended for the Peetham and the Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management Research. The prosecution claimed Saraswati also engaged in land subletting in Vasant Kunj, siphoning off approximately Rs 40 crore.

The court noted that granting anticipatory bail would severely hinder the probe, which remains at an early stage. Highlighting the gravity of charges—which include fraud and corruption—the judge referenced Supreme Court precedents on denying bail in such cases, emphasizing risks of evidence tampering and intimidation. As a result, Saraswati's bail plea was dismissed, ensuring the investigation proceeds unimpeded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lukashenko's Proposal to Ukraine: A Diplomatic Turning Point

Lukashenko's Proposal to Ukraine: A Diplomatic Turning Point

 Russia
2
NCRTC launches drone-based OHE monitoring on Namo Bharat Corridor

NCRTC launches drone-based OHE monitoring on Namo Bharat Corridor

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Collision at Nauka Vihar

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Collision at Nauka Vihar

 India
4
TruAlt Bioenergy's IPO: Pioneering Ethanol Revolution

TruAlt Bioenergy's IPO: Pioneering Ethanol Revolution

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025