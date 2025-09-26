Odisha and Meta Collaborate for Citizen-Centric Governance with 'Ama Sathi' WhatsApp Chatbot

The Government of Odisha, in partnership with Meta, launched 'Ama Sathi', a unified WhatsApp chatbot aimed at enhancing citizen access to government services on Friday. The initiative, which makes 120 services available to over 45 million people, was introduced in the presence of Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja.

Providing a streamlined platform, the WhatsApp chatbot enables citizens to acquire critical documents such as Birth and Income Certificates and take advantage of incentives like the National Family Benefits Scheme, using a single WhatsApp number. Available in English and Odia, it allows users to manage public grievances, engage with housing resources, and interact seamlessly with various administrative services.

Additional services focused on education, agriculture, and police assistance further extend the chatbot's utility, supporting diverse demographic groups. Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja expressed confidence in the tool's ability to simplify governance and emphasized the state's commitment to leveraging technology to break down bureaucratic barriers and enhance service delivery.

Arun Srinivas from Meta highlighted the platform's potential to transform citizen encounters with government services by offering real-time interaction and ease of access. The initiative stands second after Andhra Pradesh's 'Mana Mitra' and reflects a growing trend of technological integration in public service across India.

Future plans include expanding Ama Sathi to cover 500 services, ensuring even broader accessibility. Developed in collaboration with Business Intelligence Professionals, the chatbot signifies Meta's vision of advancing human connection through cutting-edge technology.